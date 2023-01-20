Fuengirola improves beach access and facilities ready for summer season The work is being carried out in order to improve stability and durability, and includes the renewal of the pavement, walkways and showers

Fuengirola town hall has begun getting its beaches ready for the summer season with a series of works and improvements to the El Castillo and Carvajal stretches of beach.

The work, which has a budget of 267,000 euros, is being carried out in order to improve stability and durability, and includes accessibility improvements and the renewal of the pavement, walkways and showers.

These reforms were carried out in the sections between pergola 1 to pergola 4, and to the dog beach, located in the area of the castle.

Improvements have also been carried out on the sections between pergola 52 to 64 on Carvajal beach, where, along with new showers, new concrete walkways have been installed to replace the old wooden ones, which the town hall said were dangerous and uncomfortable for bathers accessing the beaches.

The councillor for Beaches, Javier Hidalgo, said, “This government team continues to ensure that our beaches have the best services and are as comfortable as possible for our residents and visitors. These works will improve the accessibility of all our beaches by replacing wooden walkways and platforms with concrete ones along the entirety of our coastline.”