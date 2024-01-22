Fuengirola hosts world-wide event to raise funds for hospitals in Poland The Costa del Sol town, which is home to approximately 2,000 Polish residents, and Madrid are the only two places in Spain where this charity event is staged

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Monday, 22 January 2024, 10:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola will host the Fiesta Gran Orquesta Solidaria de Navidad de Polonia in the Cepyme caseta on the fairground on Sunday 28 January. The charity Christmas party is organised to raise funds for medical supplies for hospitals in Poland, and it is one of many events that are organised by Polish communities around the world on this day.

The event begins at 2pm and will include concerts by violinist Alicia Starega, and the Granada group The Replicants, who perform the music of Tina Turner, a charity auction, children’s activities, a book and toy market, along with tastings of typical Polish cuisine.

The event was announced by local councillor Cristina Bornao, and the representative of the Polish association, Janina Ferlin.

“Today we present a great event promoted by people of Polish nationality who reside in our municipality and who have been organising this initiative for six years. We always provide support to the groups and social entities of our municipality, and, in this case, our support consists of promoting this event,” Bornao said.

“We are very happy to participate in this important world-wide initiative, which last year, raised more than 60 million euros to buy essential equipment for our hospitals,” Ferlin added.

Fuengirola, which has approximately 2,000 Polish residents, and Madrid are the only two places in Spain where this event is celebrated.