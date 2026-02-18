Fuengirola to host a day of ‘togetherness and support’ in aid of hospitalised children Held at the fairground on Sunday 22 February, the initiative is organised by AVOI and combines leisure, music and activities for all ages

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 15:53 Share

The fairground in Fuengirola is hosting a charity initiative in aid of the paediatric cancer association AVOI from 1pm on Sunday 22 February.

Organised in collaboration with the town hall, ‘friends of AVOI’ is a family event that combines leisure, music and activities for all ages.

President of the association Juan Carmona explained that the aim of the gathering is to create a “festive and supportive atmosphere”, open to the whole community. “We want it to be a day of togetherness, joy and support for the boys and girls we accompany every day in hospitals. We invite everyone to come along, enjoy themselves and raise funds for a worthy cause,” he said.

The day will include a variety of children’s activities, live music and stalls offering food and drink. Tickets can be purchased for six euros via the entradium platform and also on the day of the event.

Founded in 1993, AVOI supports hospitalised children by spreading joy among paediatric oncology wards at the Materno-Infantil Hospital in Malaga. The charity has the support of approximately 150 volunteers, who entertain children with a variety of games and arts and crafts workshops.