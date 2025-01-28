Fuengirola gets ready for its week dedicated to love

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 12:22 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has reminded local business owners that Friday 31 January is the deadline to register for the new edition of 'Live Fuengirola with Love', which this year will be held from Monday 10 to Sunday 16 February. An initiative aimed at boosting local commercial activity, the event coincides with the town's St Valentine's Day celebrations and will include 14 activities that will take place in different locations throughout the municipality. The programme will include a poetry competition, live music, exhibitions, exercise and sporting activities with a love related theme, and children’s activities.

A new initiative this year is the ‘Lovers' Party’ that will be held on 14 February in the Palacio de la Paz municipal auditorium, starting at 5pm. This party is aimed at couples who in 2025 will celebrate 50 years of marriage. Registration for this event must be made through the third age department (mayores@fuengirola.org) or at the municipal offices in Calle Blanca Paloma.

Finally, the Perrock 2025 music festival will be held on the fairground on Sunday 16 February from 11am, which will once again feature live performances, a prize raffle, food and drink stalls, spaces for pet adoption and family activities.

The town hall is also inviting business owners and residents to decorate the façades of their premises and streets with the theme of love.

Business owners can register on www.fuengirola.es