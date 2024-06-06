Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Volunteers in the recently refurbished kitchen. SUR
Community spirit

Fuengirola fair raises 945 euros for St Andrew's chaplaincy

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 11:31

St Andrew’s chaplaincy hosted its June fair in Los Boliches, Fuengirola last weekend, an event that raised 945 euros for the Anglican church, a community of faith of the Church of England Diocese in Europe.

Visitors enjoyed a market selling a variety of goods, such as homemade cakes and pastries, handmade jewellery, clothes and bric-a-brac; along with a tombola, and an afternoon of fun and games.

Refreshments and bacon 'butties’ were served in the centre’s recently reformed kitchen.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to our June fair. We raised 945 euros for chaplaincy funds, and a good time was had by all,” a member of the Friends of St Andrew’s Chaplaincy wrote on the group’s Facebook page.

Since its foundation in 1968, St Andrew’s has endeavoured to spread the Gospel message to both residents and visitors to the Costa del Sol through worship, social awareness and community activity.

