Fuengirola declares three days of mourning after two die in apartment fire The tragedy occurred on Monday afternoon in Avenida Miramar; five people were taken to hospital, three in a serious condition

The flat affected by the fire in Avenida Miramar. / EFE

Fuengirola town hall has declared three days of mourning following the deaths of two people in a fire in an apartment on Monday afternoon, 9 January.

The blaze was first reported to the emergency services at around 1.15pm when witnesses described a plume of smoke rising from a fifth-floor balcony at number 19 of Avenida Miramar.

The victims were a 42-year-old man and his father, 67. Five others were taken to hospital. Three are in a stable condition at the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella, while two are in intensive care.

Several people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from the Mijas, Fuengirola and Benalmádena stations were called to the scene, as were units from the National Police, Local police, Guardia Civil and the 061 emergency services.

It took several hours for them to put out the flames.

The fire is reported to have occurred in the fifth-floor flat of a man possibly suffering from Diogenes syndrome (hoarding) and the flames spread upwards. According to initial investigations it is thought that the two men died of smoke inhalation.

The three days of morning began this Tuesday, 10 January.