Two dead in apartment fire in Fuengirola The blaze started soon after 1pm at a flat in Avenida Miramar; several people were treated for burns and smoke inhalation

At least two people have died in a fire this afternoon in a flat in Fuengirola. The emergency services received several calls around 1.25pm to report a blaze in a flat at number 19, Avenida Miramar. Witnesses reported a long plume of smoke coming from the balcony of a fifth floor of an apartment block

Several vehicles from the local fire brigade, Local Police, Guardia Civil and ambulances attended the scene.

Initial reports spoke of several people being seriously injured, through smoke inhalation and burns; some were treated at the scene and several had to be taken to hospital.

At least two of the victims have died; there is also one person in a critical condition, another seriously injured and another with minor injuries, according to sources.

Residents were evacuated from the building while the firefighting operation continued as flames approached higher apartments.