Culture councillor Rodrigo Romero. SUR
Culture

Fuengirola culture centre to host latest exhibition by Malaga-based realist artist

Simón Pizarro’s new exhibition, Sueños y Caminos, is characterised by luminous Mediterranean blues and emerald tones, evocative seascapes and symbolic landscapes

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 15:44

The realist painting exhibition Sueños y Caminos (dreams and paths) by Malaga-based artist Simón Pizarro opens on Friday 23 January (8pm) at the Manuel Delgado Perea culture centre in Fuengirola.

Pizarro’s work is characterised by luminous Mediterranean blues and emerald tones, evocative seascapes and symbolic landscapes influenced by the German romantic painter Caspar David Friedrich. His work reflects a careful, contemplative observation of reality through balanced compositions.

Culture councillor Rodrigo Romero praised Pizarro’s “introspective realism and highly refined oil technique”, describing his work as “poetry in motion inspired by the sea, the countryside and the surrounding landscape”.

Born in Monroy (Cáceres) and currently based in Alhaurín de la Torre, Pizarro has exhibited widely across Spain and has contributed artwork to institutional campaigns and television productions.

The exhibition is open to the public free of charge until Friday 20 February.

