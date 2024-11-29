Fuengirola announces next year's dates for 'improved' international fair

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 29 November 2024, 17:32

Fuengirola town hall has approved the rules of next year's international fair (Feria de los Países), which will be held from 30 April to 4 May . Those interested in managing one of the 33 'casetas' that will host the participating nations can consult the conditions on the town hall's website.

"Today we are kicking off the 29th international fair. We started working just a week after the end of the 2024 event to introduce those improvements that we saw possible and along these lines the bases for 2025 have been drawn up," explained tourism councillor José Luis Ponce, who pointed out that "we have removed things, we have added others and everything has been reorganised".

The councillor went on to highlight some of the new features. "One of the changes is that a little more weight is given to the activity in the side streets when it comes to assessing the projects. In addition, the bases include the possibility of a one-plus-one concession. In other words, the concession will not only be for the year 2025, but, by fulfilling a series of requirements, the concession can also be granted for 2026."

Ponce explained that obtaining the concession for the 2025 and 2026 editions "is very simple". "Basically, you have to present a very good project that achieves a score of more than 80 points from the technical panel. And you also have to be exemplary in complying with the rules during the fair."

With this measure, the council aims "to enable concessionaires to undertake better projects, as they will be able to invest with a two-year outlook". "This means the investment can be much larger, ultimately leading to a better organisation of the fair, improved decorations, better gastronomic and cultural offerings, and more capital invested in the project."