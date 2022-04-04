Fuengirola continues to modernise promenade with installation of four new pergolas The project, which will also include the updating of all services and the improvement of access to its seven kilometres of beaches, will eventually involve the replacement of all 64 of the existing pergolas at a cost of almost two million euros

One of the new pergolas installed on the promenade in Fuengirola. / SUR

Fuengirola town hall is continuing with its project to modernise the Paseo Marítimo with the installation of four new pergolas.

The new pergolas are designed in specially treated steel to withstand erosion and covered with pre-stressed fabric with a guaranteed durability of fifteen years.

The project, which will also include the updating of all services, including new LED lighting and the improvement of access to its seven kilometres of beaches, will eventually involve the replacement of all 64 of the existing pergolas at a cost of almost two million euros.

Beach access

The installation of the pergolas, which can withstand gusts of wind up to 100 kilometres per hour, is being carried out Probisa Vías y Obras, with an execution period of 89 calendar days.

The mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula said, “Now we take a step further with our initiative to improve access to our beaches and to create shaded areas on the promenade that will provide greater comfort for our residents and visitors. At the same time, this will mean an important aesthetic improvement for our coast, which will offer a more current and modern image that is in line with the New Fuengirola."

The beaches along Fuengirola’s entire coastline have been awarded Blue Flags, along with the Universal Accessibility award and the Q for Tourist Quality.