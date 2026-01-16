Fuengirola Citizen Card now allows bill payments

José carlos García Friday, 16 January 2026, 11:38 Share

Fuengirola's Citizen Card (Tarjeta Ciudadana), launched less than two years ago, now has nearly 57,000 users who can consult and pay municipal bills and obtain registration certificates through the system. These services are available at three kiosks located at the town hall and Los Boliches and El Boquetillo district offices.

Users can access services with either a physical card (23,649 holders) or virtual card (33,220 users, representing 58%), the latter using a QR code on mobile devices.

Mayor Ana Mula highlighted the card as the council's primary tool for improving communication with residents through technology and innovation. She emphasised that after two years, the card has become part of daily life in Fuengirola.

The card enables free urban bus travel for registered residents, enrolment in courses and workshops and booking public facilities such as La Loma's padel courts. The new payment and certificate functions at the kiosks aim to provide faster, more direct service while avoiding queues.

The card has processed 5,972 enrolment requests for 213 municipal activities, with youth programmes showing highest usage. The padel court reservation system, introduced just a year ago, has recorded 2,982 bookings, averaging eight daily.