Fuengirola requests 'urgent' action from Spain's government after the loss of sand on its beaches The mayor of the Malaga province town has asked the coastal authority for a sand stabilisation plan in response to the “repeated erosion” due to storm damage

The Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, and the councillor for beaches, José Sánchez, in one of the affected areas.

José Carlos García Fuengirola Thursday, 29 January 2026, 12:39 Share

The Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, has called on Spain's central government for "an action plan" to stabilise the town's beaches after the storms recorded on 27 December and 3 and 4 January.

Storm Francis caused the loss of more than 11,000 cubic metres of sand on the town's coastline, mainly on the beaches of Santa Amalia and El Castillo.

Mula has asked the coastal authority to undertake “urgent works” to restore the beach and to design infrastructures that put an end to the "successive regressions of the sandy area". "We work 365 days a year to ensure that the beaches are in perfect condition. These are, along with our promenade, the jewel of our municipality. This ongoing effort to offer the best possible image to our visitors is supported by the Andalusian regional government, but we are missing a key player: the Government of Spain," Mula said.

The mayor said that over the past month she has sent two letters to the aforementioned state body urging the implementation of “urgent sand regeneration measures”, adding that “to date, neither of them has received a response”.

"The problem is that this situation repeats itself year after year, storm after storm. We have been calling for an effective solution for a long time, not the usual stop-gap measures, but a proper beach stabilisation plan. In short, solid and definitive technical solutions to a real and persistent problem that threatens our most precious asset and our main economic industry and generator of employment: tourism," Mula concluded.