Fuengirola calls on government to strengthen resources in the fight against organised crime on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 15:03 Compartir

Fuengirola town council has called on the Spanish government to strengthen material, human and technical resources in the fight against organised crime on the Costa del Sol. The initiative has received the backing of all political groups at a time when public concern over security has grown following various recent incidents.

The motion highlights the urgent need for greater specialisation within the state security forces, particularly the National Police and the Guardia Civil, to tackle all forms of organised crime, such as drug trafficking and international criminal networks.

Although official statistics confirm that Fuengirola and its surrounding areas remain relatively safe, the mayor said that the public perception of insecurity is growing. This, she said, could have a very negative impact on the municipality’s image as a high-quality tourist destination.

Among the specific demands outlined in the motion are: the reinforcement of specialised National Police and Guardia Civil units against organised crime; increased human, technical and financial resources for a more effective and secure response; the urgent construction of a new National Police station in Fuengirola and the main Guardia Civil post in Mijas; salary equalisation between the National Police, Guardia Civil and regional police forces; and the expulsion from the country of immigrants convicted of serious criminal offences.

The mayor said that public safety is a key factor for coexistence, well-being and the tourism and economic development of the municipality, and must be addressed with “firmness, unity, and institutional commitment”.

“Fuengirola is, and will continue to be, a safe municipality. Security is an absolute priority for this local government team. We know that the well-being of our residents, the local economy and the quality of life we all want to preserve depend on it. However, organised crime and clashes between gangs linked to drug trafficking, which affect the entire Costa del Sol, compel us to act decisively. That is why we are demanding more resources and specialised officers from the Spanish government to strengthen the fight against these threats,” Mula said.