Fuengirola calls for residents to help keep the town looking clean and tidy The request to dispose of rubbish correctly was made on Tuesday by the town hall, which stressed that Christmas is one of the times of the year when more waste is generated

Fuengirola council has asked the town’s residents and visitors to help the municipal cleaning service to keep the town looking good over the festive season. The request was made on Tuesday (28 December) by the town hall, which stressed that Christmas is one of the times of the year when more waste is generated.

Councillor for Beaches and Cleaning, Javier Hidalgo, stressed the importance of using the correct containers for the disposal of rubbish, especially recyclable waste.

Fuengirola has several mobile household waste units for the disposal of items that cannot be deposited in the usual containers, and the councillor has called for these to be used instead of dumping furniture and electrical appliances at the side of the regular disposal units.

Hazard to health and safety

Residents were also asked to avoid leaving household rubbish bags in or under litter bins, a problem the town hall addressed earlier this year with a poster campaign warning of the danger to the health and safety of the citizens. The councillor also urged locals not to deposit waste outside the designated hours, which, he pointed out, are between 6pm and midnight.

He went on to say that non-compliers complicate the work of the municipal cleaners, and that they face fines of between 300 and 1,500 euros for “careless disposal of household waste”.

“The cleanliness of Fuengirola is something that depends on everyone. Let's help the workers, keep the public roads free of waste, make correct use of our containers and recycling stations. With this, we will achieve a cleaner town and this will mean better well-being for all,” Hidalgo said.