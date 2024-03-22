Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A bus in Fuengirola. SUR
Fuengirola bus driver strike affects local service
Transport

Fuengirola bus driver strike affects local service

Among the workers' complaints are salary differences and the need to reorganise the service

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 22 March 2024, 15:15

Workers on the local bus service in Fuengirola began striking this week with no agreement being reached between the group that runs the service for the town hall, Urbano, and the transport union by Wednesday.

The strike was called for every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, for three hours a day between 7.15 and 10.15am, until 30 April.

Among the workers' complaints are salary differences and the need to reorganise the service.

