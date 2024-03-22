Fuengirola bus driver strike affects local service

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 22 March 2024, 15:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Workers on the local bus service in Fuengirola began striking this week with no agreement being reached between the group that runs the service for the town hall, Urbano, and the transport union by Wednesday.

The strike was called for every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, for three hours a day between 7.15 and 10.15am, until 30 April.

Among the workers' complaints are salary differences and the need to reorganise the service.