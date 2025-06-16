Fuengirola rolls out road safety campaign with more daily police checks throughout summer

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 16 June 2025, 14:29 Compartir

The Fuengirola Local Police force has announced that it will redouble traffic controls in the town this summer, given the high number of people in the Costa del Sol resort at the moment and some recent serious incidents. The increase of daily operations - between three and five daily controls - will last from now until 7 September. They will be carried out across the whole municipality, but with special focus on the seafront.

The aim is to detect and prevent offences against road safety, such as exceeding speed limits, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper use of mobile devices or seat belts, among others. Three daily controls are planned for weekdays and two more (alcohol and drugs) during weekends.

These controls are part of the special summer measures that Fuengirola town hall puts in place every year to ensure security in a town which, like others along the coast, doubles or even triples its population in the high season months. This summer, it makes even more sense given the two serious incidents that have taken place on the promenade in recent weeks.

"Security is a fundamental pillar of the good image and prestige we have as a tourist destination and as a town to live in. We will spare no effort to ensure that we continue being a benchmark in terms of security," said mayor Ana Mula.

Shifts

In parallel to the regular service, the Local Police will be organised in two shifts: morning-afternoon (from 11am to 8pm) and evening-night (from 8pm to 2am and until 5am on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays).

In addition to the police officers on regular duty, between six and 16 extra officers will operate during the special reinforcement, with up to 24 officers assigned to this extraordinary operation on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays.

It will be their responsibility to monitor compliance with municipal ordinances, act against illegal street vending, inspect street markets, control hotel and catering establishments and the occupation of public roads, prevent street drinking gatherings (botellones) or the consumption and sale of narcotics in public spaces.

"I ask all residents and visitors of Fuengirola to respect the basic rules of coexistence in order for everyone to have an excellent and safe summer. As you can see, both the town hall and the Local Police have done everything we can to ensure that this is the case, but it is no use without the cooperation of everyone: pedestrians, cyclists and drivers," said Mula.