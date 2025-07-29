Fuengirola announces special transport and parking measures for its 'Noche Viva'

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 10:14 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has announced special measures to facilitate mobility during the 'Noche Viva' cultural night, held on Saturday 9 August. This year’s edition will be themed around the Wild West and will feature live music, dance performances, sporting activities, a fashion show and many other events in various public spaces in the town.

Councillors for festivities and mobility, Isabel Moreno and Isabel González, explained that, with the aim of ensuring the wellbeing and comfort of both residents and visitors, special transport and parking services will be available during the activities. Specifically, the urban bus service will be free for all users - both locals and tourists - from 7pm until 4.30am. In addition, a 50 per cent discount will be offered at several municipal car parks during the same hours. The car parks included are the Alfil Cinema car park (Calle Camilo José Cela), Plaza de España, Plaza de la Constitución, Las Rampas and the marina.

The council stressed that this initiative responds to the increased activity expected during Noche Viva and aims to provide effective support for urban mobility. It encourages both locals and visitors to make use of these facilities and to “enjoy a special, safe and accessible night”.