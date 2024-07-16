Fuengirola announces opening of Roman archaeological site in Torreblanca: this is when you can visit

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 10:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the site of the Roman baths in Torreblanca is now open to the public from Friday to Sunday between 10am and 2pm. After months of enhancement work, visitors can now enjoy a free tour of the hot springs, which have been fitted with walkways, and explanatory panels in Spanish and English.

The work has also involved the installation of lighting, toilets and other elements that reinforce the embellishment of the enclosure.

The work had a budget of more than 267,000 euros and was made possible by a grant from the regional government. The site has been municipal property since 2017, and since then, the council has worked together with the delegation of culture of the Junta de Andalucía to promote the improvement and conservation of the site, which is around 2,000 years old.

The council and the regional authority will now study a second phase to reinforce the walls of this asset of cultural interest (BIC), which is part of the historical-heritage network of the municipality.

The archaeological site reveals that the baths were in operation until the fourth century CE. From then on, they were reused for the manufacture of salted fish and dyes, according to experts. Later (fifth and sixth centuries) the settlement was used as a necropolis, which is repeated in other Roman sites on the coast. In fact, some thirty graves have been found on the estate in Torreblanca.

“We have been rescuing our valuable past for years and highlighting the archaeological remains that show that our municipality was the home of numerous civilizations. These include the Sohail castle, the Finca del Secretario estate, the Roman city of Suel, and now, finally, the Torreblanca hot springs,” councillor for culture Rodrigo Romero said.