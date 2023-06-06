Fuengirola launches new Nordic-Hispanic trade fair initiative The town hall said there is the chance to “enhance relationships, not only in the town, but also on the Costa del Sol and in Andalucía”

Fuengirola town hall will launch a new initiative next year that aims to promote relations between the Costa del Sol and that of Nordic countries. The first Nordic-Hispanic Trade Fair, which will be held from the 5th until 10th March 2024 at the municipal auditorium, was announced this week by the councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, together with the president of the Nordic Hispanic Association of the Costa del Sol, Michael Emdenborg.

The project, which is the brainchild of local lawyer Rafael Ábalos, will offer business, commercial and educational opportunities, and the town hall said there is the chance to “enhance Nordic-Hispanic relationships, not only in Fuengirola, but also on the Costa del Sol and Andalucía”.

“Today we present the birth of a very exciting project, one that I think will sow the seeds in its first year and that will bloom dramatically in the future, because if there is a relationship that has proven solid and beneficial, it is the one that Fuengirola maintains with countries like Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. These countries have been active in our town for many years and have contributed so much and are so important today for Fuengirola society”, Romero explained.

Rafael Ábalos added, “This idea arises from my own relationship with the Nordic community, because I live in a building that is inhabited mainly by Nordic residents, and I thought it might be interesting to try to unify those countries in an environment like Fuengirola and try to bring these communities together to highlight their presence and their contribution over time to our economy and our development.”