Fuengirola announces 'extensive and diverse' cultural programme for August

Fuengirola town hall has prepared an "extensive and diverse" cultural programme for August, with events for all audiences that combine music, theatre, puppetry, art exhibitions and educational activities.

The programme includes two exhibitions: a collection of works by French Naïve artist Carina Barone, currently at the Casa de la Cultura; and a photography exhibition ‘Territory - the Costa del Sol in the photographic imagination’, which will be on display from 8 to 28 August at the municipal museum.

Other activities include archaeology workshops aimed at children aged seven to 14 taking place at the Finca del Secretario archaeological site from 5 to 8 August. This activity is free of charge but requires prior registration via email at info@meniarestauracion.com, with the subject line ‘Summer workshop’.

The Fuengirola municipal band will offer three free concerts with different themes in the Parque de España on 5, 12 and 19 August. All concerts will begin at 9.30pm.

Meanwhile, on 7 August (9pm), Parque de España will host a tango concert, Piazzolla and the classics, by the trio La Porteña Tango; while children will be able to enjoy theatre, puppet and magic shows on 14 and 28 August (9pm) in the same park.

“With this programme, Fuengirola town hall reaffirms its commitment to accessible, diverse culture for everyone, turning the town into a cultural benchmark on the Costa del Sol during the summer,” culture councillor Rodrigo Romero said.