Rocío Díaz and Ana Mula during Monday's meeting SUR
Fuengirola and regional authority announce new social housing initiative
The first project, with an investment of 2.9 million euros, is located in the area of La Yesera, in Los Pacos. The complex will consist of fifteen one, two and three-bedroom homes in a four-storey block with parking spaces and a recreation area

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 12:01

The mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, and the minister for development of the regional government, Rocío Díaz, announced on Monday that they will work together on two new municipal social housing developments that will create public accommodation on an affordable rental basis. Mula explained that her council is going to apply for the subsidies of the Eco-housing Plan promoted by the regional authority, which will finance up to 50,000 euros per property.

Díaz pointed out the need to “take advantage of the opportunity” offered by European funds to build new rental homes at affordable prices, which, in addition, “have the added value of being efficient and sustainable”. She highlighted the willingness of municipalities such as Fuengirola, which is continuing with its municipal housing plan by offering public land for new developments.

The first project, with an investment of 2.9 million euros, is located in the area of La Yesera, in Los Pacos. The complex will consist of fifteen one, two and three-bedroom homes in a four-story block with parking spaces and a recreation area. The second initiative planned will consist 24 two-bedroom flats on a plot land in the district of Carvajal.

“I am grateful for the spirit of continuous collaboration that this minister and the Junta de Andalucía are offering to Fuengirola, because it is making it possible for the town to continue advancing in the transformation it needs to face the challenges of the future and offer the infrastructures that the people of Fuengirola demand,” Mula said.

