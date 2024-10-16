Fuengirola and Benalmádena sign historic four-year El Jardín stream agreement

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 11:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The neighbouring town halls of Fuengirola and Benalmádena have joined forces to undertake the cleaning of the El Jardín stream in order to reduce the possibility of pests, fires or rubbish that ends up in the sea or on the beach. The mayors of both of the Costa del Sol municipalities, Ana Mula and Juan Antonio Lara, have signed a collaborative agreement to articulate the way in which these works will be carried out. The duration of the agreement will be four years.

Mula said, “As mayor, it is good that institutional collaboration prevails between the municipalities of Fuengirola and Benalmádena. This is a small action, but it clearly results in the good image and quality of life of both municipalities. I am sure that it will be the first of many collaborations in the future.”

Benalmádena’s mayor reiterated Mula’s words, adding, “Thanks to this collaboration with Fuengirola, we are going to strengthen our image in accordance with how we correspond as first-class tourist municipalities, as well as having an impact on improving the quality of life of our citizens.”

In addition, the two mayors, together with the president of the provincial authority of Malaga, Francisco Salado, visited the new footbridge on the Senda Litoral coastal path that crosses the stream, located in the final section of the Paseo Marítimo in Carvajal. This facilitates accessibility to all people, but especially those with reduced mobility.

Zoom View of the new footbridge, which crosses the El Jardín stream and connects Fuengirola and Benalmádena. L.Cádiz

“It makes me very happy that this signing has coincided with another milestone for the people of Benalmadena and Fuengirola: the completion of the footbridge that crosses this stream and that gives continuity to that great project sponsored by the provincial authority. Benalmádena and Fuengirola needed to be connected on the coast and now this is a completed project,” Mula concluded.