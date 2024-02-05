Free makeup workshop for young people ahead of Fuengirola carnival

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Monday, 5 February 2024, 15:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

The youth department of Fuengirola town hall will host a free carnival makeup workshop aimed at people between the ages of 12 and 17 in the ‘colours' building (Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo) in Los Boliches on Saturday 10 February. Organised as part of the town’s carnival celebrations, the initiative, which starts at 11am, was announced by councillor Isaac Vargas, who explained that registration must be made on the citizen participation platform of the council’s website (www.fuengirola.es).

The councillor said that those wishing to participate in the workshop will learn simple makeup tricks to help them have a “better experience” during the carnival celebrations.

“We encourage our young people to participate in the different activities that we organise according to the festive calendar. These initiatives will give them the opportunity to prepare for, and better enjoy, the celebrations,” Vargas said.