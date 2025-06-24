Free concerts and tribute dinner for the elderly: Las Lagunas de Mijas is preparing for annual fair

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 11:49 Compartir

The Las Lagunas de Mijas fair kicks off on Wednesday, 25 June, and will last until Sunday. Already a few days ago, the warm-up for the celebrations started with a performance by 'cantaora' (flamenco singer) Isabel Guerrero - the first from a line-up of musicians who will give free concerts during the fair. In addition, there will be activities for the children and a traditional dinner dedicated to the elderly.

The Las Lagunas de Mijas will start with the switching on of the festive lights at 10pm on Wednesday. That will be the night dedicated to the children, with attractions at a reduced price of 2.50 euros. This discount is the result of negotiations between the town hall and the owners of the fairgrounds. With respect to people on the autism spectrum, there will be no music from 7pm to 9pm. In addition, the noise created by the rides will be reduced. The aim is to make such fairs more inclusive.

Wednesday will also see the presentation of the contenders for Queen and King of the Fair, which will take place at 10.30pm, at the municipal stand.

Fair music programme

The programme of concerts this year includes Marisol Bizcocho and Álvaro García (25 June), José Manuel Soto and Siempre Así (26 June), DeCai and Sergio Contreras (27 June), Juanfra Carrasco, María Terremoto and Anabel Valencia (28 June) and Fran Ocaña and Los Yakis (29 June). All performances will take place at the municipal stand. Although admission is free, the organisers will stop letting people enter after the full capacity is reached.

Performances by orchestras and cover bands, such as Decibelios, Alba Dreid, Ronald and Los Yeyes, will complete the programme. There will also be performances by dance groups.

Thursday, 26 June, invites seniors to an exclusive cocktail party. Starting at 9pm, the dinner will also feature the re-appearance of the Abuelo and Abuela (Grandfather and Grandmother) of the 2024 fair, who will be presented with a gift.