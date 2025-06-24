Four-year-old boy drowns in reservoir in Mijas

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 19:10 Compartir

A four-year-old boy was found dead on Tuesday morning in a small reservoir in Mijas. Apparently, the family went out in search of the little boy when they saw that he had disappeared from the house, after which they found his body in the water storage pool located next to the plot, as SUR has learnt. By then nothing could be done to save him.

The discovery was made at around 9.15am, when the 112 emergency coordination centre was alerted. The events occurred in the vicinity of a house in La Alquería, where the child, of Panamanian origin, was with his mother and stepfather, of Italian nationality. The man's mother and sister were also in the house.

According to sources, the last time he was seen alive was around 5am, when the child woke up to go to the toilet with the help of his mother, after which he went back to bed. Early in the morning, however, the family noticed his absence and went in search of him.

By the time they called 112 they had already pulled the child out of the water, but he was unresponsive. The Guardia Civil, Local Police and the 061 Health Emergency Centre were on the scene, who confirmed the death after unsuccessfully performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres at the scene.