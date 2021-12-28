Man found lying on a street in Mijas arrested for punching a paramedic trying to help him The paramedic, who was punched in the left eye, had to be taken to hospital for treatment

A health worker has once again been the victim of an aggression by a patient during the course of his work. On this occasion, the attack occurred in the middle of Christmas night in Mijas, when a paramedic was punched in the eye when he tried to help a man who was lying in the street.

The events took place around half past four on Christmas Day morning. The health workers who were on duty received a call requiring the presence of an ambulance because there was a person who appeared to be unconscious lying on the street, as indicated by the Sindicato Médico de Málaga (Medical Union of Malaga), who have denounced this new aggression.

A team from the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) in Las Lagunas immediately went to the area by ambulance and confirmed that there was a man lying in the street. When the medic bent down to check the patient's condition and ask him what had happened, the man punched him hard in the left eye, explained union representatives. The aggression, according to the same sources, took place without the man saying a single word. The paramedic had to be treated in hospital and the man, who was lying in the street, was arrested.

The Malaga Medical Union has reported that their colleague has already made a denouncement and informed the management of the Distrito Sanitario Costa del Sol of the occurrence. The union has shown its full support and has made its legal services available to him.