Former Los Boliches library transformed into a study hall with more than 100 places

Fuengirola town hall has converted the former Francisco de Quevedo library in Los Boliches into a study room designed to provide students with a suitable environment for exam preparation and the completion of their academic work.

This step has been made possible after the local authority, following an investment of 1.1 million euros, opened a new library at the end of last July. The new municipal facility, named Gloria Fuertes, is located in Calle San Lucas, just a few metres from the premises it has replaced.

“We recognised the need for more study spaces in the town and saw this building as an ideal opportunity to meet that demand,” said mayor Ana Mula.

More resources and study places

Mula said that the facility has a surface area of over 300 square metres and has been completely refurbished.

“We have renewed the furniture and reorganised the space to create, in an initial phase, a study room with more than one hundred places, with scope to continue growing and increase the number of available seats,” she explained. The mayor said that the council will continue to equip these facilities with “better resources” and expand the number of places “gradually”.

The new study room is available to all residents of Fuengirola, although it is especially intended for residents of Los Boliches and Los Pacos due to its proximity. It is open from 8am until 10pm.