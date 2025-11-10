First gorilla born in southern Spain turns five while learning through play at Bioparc Fuengirola

José Carlos García Fuengirola Monday, 10 November 2025, 16:22 Share

Bioparc Fuengirola celebrated the birthday of the first gorilla born in Andalucía on Friday, 7 November. Ekan reached this milestone having already proved the developmental progress of the European programme for the conservation of endangered species (EEP).

The Bioparc staff had made a fruit and vegetable cake for Ekan, who celebrated his birthday by engaging in activities stimulating his curiosity and social learning. Bioparc Fuengirola has been using the opportunity of having a locally born gorilla to test the training and cognitive enrichment programmes aimed at improving the physical and emotional well-being of animals.

Ekan's case is "especially relevant", because his training started before the usual age. He started responding to simple commands in March of his birth year. The team then launched a programme adapted to his behaviour and abilities in December.

"His high motivation and eagerness to play have shown remarkable progress," the team said, adding that Ekan has established a strong bond with his carer.

An essential stage

At the age of five, gorillas are at an essential stage of social learning and identity development within the group. Ekan is obtaining "growing hierarchical understanding, learning to recognise dominant individuals and act according to the social rules of the group".

Although he is still very attached to his mother, he is showing great independence: he spends long periods of time playing with the other members of the group, practicing chases, wrestling or mock fights that strengthen his coordination and understanding of coexistence. In addition, his bond with the dominant male, Eko, his father, is becoming more and more significant. Ekan observes, imitates and learns from his leaders, a key behaviour for future silverback males.

His communication skills are also expanding: facial expressions, gestures, grunts and various sounds are part of an increasingly sophisticated body language that allows him to interact and cooperate with others.