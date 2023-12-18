Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Firefighters during Saturday's event in Fuengirola.

Ver 20 fotos
Firefighters during Saturday's event in Fuengirola. SUR
Emergency services

Twelve floors in three-and-a-half minutes: Firefighters from all over Spain take part in Fuengirola brigade's 40th anniversary vertical race

The event took place at the Hotel El Puerto, one of the town’s highest buildings, where the competitors, carrying 30 kilos of equipment, were faced with 228 steps spread over twelve floors

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Monday, 18 December 2023, 13:42

Compartir

More than 50 firefighters from all over Spain participated in the first vertical race in Fuengirola on Saturday, a competition organised by the town hall to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its fire brigade and to support local needy families.

The event took place in one of the towers of the Hotel El Puerto, one of the town’s highest buildings, where the competitors, carrying 30 kilos of equipment, were faced with 228 steps spread over twelve floors.

The race was won by local firefighter Miguel Ángel del Cid, who completed the course in 3 minutes 31 seconds. Del Cid, who revealed that this was his first vertical race, said, “I am very happy to have won in my own town.”

Fire chief, Julián Bueno, said he was “extremely proud” that a local firefighter had won the event.

Related article

All participants donated non-perishable food products that will be distributed among local associations that work with the most vulnerable groups.

“We are celebrating 40 years of our fire service, and in that time the facilities, equipment and personnel have all been improved. We are continually making investments,” Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bomb threats lead to international schools in Malaga being evacuated
  2. 2 What will the weather be like in Spain this week, ahead of Christmas Day?
  3. 3 Human error probed after Malaga train crash leaves 13 passengers, including three children, injured
  4. 4 Water tanker ships for Malaga could cost up to one million euros a time, and this is where it may come from
  5. 5 Andalucía, a global stage for major music and sports events
  6. 6 Nine-man Malaga CF hold on to claim a valuable win
  7. 7 Costa del Sol towns enable contingency fund to cover extra costs of shipping in water by tanker
  8. 8 Spain's Bea González, the youngest ever winner of the World Padel Tour Master Final
  9. 9 Rugby Málaga secure play-off spot as they look to reach the top flight for the first time
  10. 10 Top spots for birdwatching near the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad