Twelve floors in three-and-a-half minutes: Firefighters from all over Spain take part in Fuengirola brigade's 40th anniversary vertical race

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 18 December 2023, 13:42

More than 50 firefighters from all over Spain participated in the first vertical race in Fuengirola on Saturday, a competition organised by the town hall to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its fire brigade and to support local needy families.

The event took place in one of the towers of the Hotel El Puerto, one of the town’s highest buildings, where the competitors, carrying 30 kilos of equipment, were faced with 228 steps spread over twelve floors.

The race was won by local firefighter Miguel Ángel del Cid, who completed the course in 3 minutes 31 seconds. Del Cid, who revealed that this was his first vertical race, said, “I am very happy to have won in my own town.”

Fire chief, Julián Bueno, said he was “extremely proud” that a local firefighter had won the event.

All participants donated non-perishable food products that will be distributed among local associations that work with the most vulnerable groups.

“We are celebrating 40 years of our fire service, and in that time the facilities, equipment and personnel have all been improved. We are continually making investments,” Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula said.