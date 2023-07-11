Fire forces evacuation of part of Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola

Sections
Part of the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola was evacuated this morning, Tuesday 11 July, after a fire broke out in a meter room in the building, which caused smoke to fill part of the commercial premises, specifically on the first floor.
According to information provided by the 112 emergency service coordination centre, Local Police, National Police, firefighters and medical personnel were on the scene and decided to partially evacuate the centre as a precautionary measure to prevent the presence of smoke from affecting any of the people who were in the shopping centre at the time.
An hour after the incident was first reported, the area affected by the smoke was reopened to shoppers at around midday, after verifying that everything was safe.
There are no reports of people affected by the smoke or damage to businesses in the shopping centre, according to information provided by Fuengirola town hall.
