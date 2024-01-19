Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of Fuengirola. Salvador Salas
&#039;Favourite&#039; Fuengirola targets Finnish holidaymakers
'Favourite' Fuengirola targets Finnish holidaymakers

A seven-person delegation is travelling to Helsinki to take part in the Matka International Tourism Fair

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 19 January 2024, 16:54

"We are a favourite destination for Finns and we want to keep it that way." That is how Fuengirola's councillor for tourism, summarised the bond that the town has with the Nordic country.

The Costa del Sol town has the largest community of expat Finns in Spain in the Los Pacos district.

To help build on this, a seven-person delegation will travel to Helsinki to take part in the Matka International Tourism Fair.

