'Favourite' Fuengirola targets Finnish holidaymakers

Sections
Highlight
Lorena Cádiz
Fuengirola
Friday, 19 January 2024, 16:54
Compartir
"We are a favourite destination for Finns and we want to keep it that way." That is how Fuengirola's councillor for tourism, summarised the bond that the town has with the Nordic country.
The Costa del Sol town has the largest community of expat Finns in Spain in the Los Pacos district.
To help build on this, a seven-person delegation will travel to Helsinki to take part in the Matka International Tourism Fair.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
TodoAlicante
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.