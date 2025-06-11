Father and his 15-year-old son arrested for theft after sneaking into Mijas recycling centre

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 13:10 Compartir

Two men and the 15-year-old son of one of them have been arrested by Mijas Local Police officers after a local resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, reported that they had sneaked into the La Cala de Mijas recycling point in order to steal items. The adults are in court custody, while the minor was released into his mother's care.

The incident happened about two weeks ago, when the police received a call from a Mijas resident. He had seen three individuals inside the recycling point, located on Camina de la Majadilla del Muerto. The site is used by residents for the deposit of all kinds of electrical appliances, clothes and scrap metal, among other waste.

Upon arrival, the officers caught one of the perpetrators red-handed, who was trying to flee with a number of stolen items. When asked about his companions, he confessed that they had already fled the scene. In a quick inspection of the area, the officers found the other man and his 15-year-old son. All three were arrested on suspicion of theft.

The three detainees were taken to the police headquarters. Once there, the father provided the contact details of the child's mother, who was informed of her son's arrest.

The two adults were handed over to the Guardia Civil, where the investigation continued. They were subsequently transferred to the custody of the courts. The minor was provisionally held and later released into his mother's custody, as there was no risk of him escaping and the offence was not considered serious. However, the case was reported to the juvenile prosecutor's office in Malaga city.