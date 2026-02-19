Mijas crime: police detain father and son suspected of five robberies and one stabbing in shops

Juan Cano Málaga Thursday, 19 February 2026, 15:13 Share

The police in Mijas have arrested a father and son duo suspected of five robberies in various shops in the town. In the most serious of these incidents, they stabbed an employee who tried to stop them from robbing the cash register.

The investigation began last year, when the police detected several robberies with intimidation and violence. The suspects used large knives to assault the employees of the establishments they targeted.

During one of the robberies, a woman who worked for the shop stood up to one of the suspects and put up resistance. He stabbed her several times until a colleague of hers surprised him from behind and pushed him out of the establishment.

Fortunately, the injuries were not serious and the victim has recovered. The suspects allegedly had a third accomplice, who is already in prison.