Victim of assault in Fuengirola dies after spending almost two weeks in a coma

The victim of an assault in Fuengirola, a 63-year-old Finnish man, has died after spending almost two weeks in a coma after being assaulted at a taxi rank, SUR has learned. The alleged perpetrator, a 25-year-old of Norwegian origin is in prison after being arrested on Thursday 6 November. It was then that he learned, from the officers, that the individual he allegedly assaulted had died.

The events date back to the early hours of 28 September. The victim, together with his wife and some friends, was at a taxi rank near the port after having been out for drinks in the area. There, at around 1am, they came across two girls, with whom an argument began. According to sources, the main theory being considered is that the women may have tried to jump the queue, which the man allegedly reproached them for.

Everything suggests that, in that context, one of the young women called her boyfriend and told him about the situation. He, who was at a nearby nightclub, went to where they were with three other friends. With tempers increasingly running high - something that may also have been influenced by alcohol consumption - the girls allegedly threw a drink at the group, after which they ran away from the scene. The victim's friends went after them to reproach them for the action and, when they returned, according to the sources, the victim was already lying unconscious on the ground in a pool of blood. By then, the youths had also fled the scene.

The case has recently been clarified by the specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV) of the Fuengirola police station. As a result of the investigations, they have managed to identify the alleged perpetrator of the aggression. This was despite the absence of witnesses, as the victim's companions did not witness the attack or could not provide precise details about it.

The investigation, as reported by the police, indicated that the 63 year old man had received a blow to the face which caused him to fall backwards, impacting his head against the ground. The victim had to be rushed to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella and later to the Hospital Clínico. He spent almost two weeks in a coma before finally passing away on 9 October.

Continuing with the reconstruction of the events, and using other police techniques, the officers were able to fully identify both the alleged perpetrator and his companions. The suspect, aged 25, was arrested just a week ago, when he learned from the police that the attack had been fatal. After being brought before the court, he was remanded in custody under investigation for the crime of homicide.