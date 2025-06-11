Explosion in utility service access hole leaves worker with serious burns in Mijas

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 17:29 Compartir

A 42-year-old worker was seriously injured following an explosion in a utility service access hole in the Las Lagunas area of Mijas on Tuesday, 10 June. The man had to be evacuated by air ambulance to the burns unit of a hospital in the area.

The incident happened in the Emilia Pardo Bazán passageway, at around 1.45pm. According to sources, workers had entered the area to spray polyurethane foam.

For reasons still under investigation, the material ignited, causing an explosion, which affected one of the workers. The man suffered skin loss on his hands and also complained of pain in his legs.

Given the seriousness of the injuries, the Mijas Local Police requested a helicopter to transfer the injured man to a burns unit as quickly as possible.