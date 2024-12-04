Environmentally conscious craft exhibition opens in Mijas Pueblo

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 09:53

Mijas town hall has inaugurated a new craft exhibition at the tourist office in the Pueblo that will be open to the public until 30 December, a collection that presents the creations of two outstanding local artisans: Laura Benavides Carrera and JJ Martín Quiroga.

During the inauguration of the environmentally conscious exhibition on Monday, tourism councillor Francisco Jerez stressed the importance of promoting local talent and also highlighted the relevance of this initiative to strengthen the cultural offer of the municipality. “The work of both artists is amazing. This exhibition is an opportunity for residents and visitors to appreciate the talent and dedication of our artisans, contributing to the tourist and cultural development of Mijas,” he said

Quejojoyas, by Carrera, offers a collection of accessories made of polymer clay, including earrings, broaches and pendants. The artists said the designs, inspired by natural, ethnic and abstract motifs, stand out for their colour and originality, conveying a cheerful and carefree vision of life. In addition, the brand promotes sustainability and respect for the natural environment.

Reciclemadera, a project by Quiroga, is dedicated to the creation of utensils such as spoons, bowls, cups and cutting boards. The artist uses traditional techniques of manual carpentry, carrying out live exhibitions during the exhibition to bring the trade closer to the public and promote respect for the environment.

Zoom The two artists with the councillor during the inauguration on Monday. SUR

The free exhibition will be open from Monday to Friday from 9am until 6pm, and on weekends from 10am until 2pm.