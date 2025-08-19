Electric motorcycles among new two-wheeled fleet for Mijas Local Police force

José Carlos García Mijas Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 12:20 Share

Mijas town hall is preparing to renew the fleet of motorbikes used by the Local Police force. In total, this involves 22 new units adapted to the various terrains within a municipal area of almost 149 square kilometres. The council will acquire them through a leasing arrangement, without a purchase option, for a period of four years. The contract has been put out to tender with a budget of just over 697,000 euros.

The new fleet includes 16 scooter-type motorcycles, eight of them with 350cc petrol engines, which will be assigned to urban areas, and another eight of 750 cc, intended for use on roads and highways. In addition, there will be two 1,200cc trail-type bikes for operations on rural roads and highways, and, for the first time, Mijas police will have electric motorcycles. Four units will be allocated to patrol the town centre.

The Local Police said that the models are adapted to "the different needs of the municipality", highlighting the incorporation into the fleet of "taller models, which facilitate visibility and allow greater traffic control", and electric motorbikes, which, they say, "will reduce consumption and promote a more sustainable service".

"Strategic needs"

“We have motorcycles for roads, electric ones to reduce consumption, higher-capacity bikes for long-distance travel, and smaller-capacity ones to provide service around the town; therefore, we will have a range of different motorcycles that are better suited to the reality of a municipality as diverse as Mijas,” safety councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas said.

Companies may submit their bids until 7 pm on 2 September. The models on offer must be "recently manufactured, new and of the best quality", as determined in the technical specifications. It also establishes as "strategic needs" of the contract not only that they adapt to the purpose of each model, but also the "versatility of equipment" and "environmental sustainability", valuing "positively" criteria such as lower CO2 emissions, lower average fuel consumption, a larger tank volume and smaller vehicle dimensions.