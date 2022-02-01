Two elderly people seriously injured after being hit by a car in Fuengirola The foreign couple, one of them a wheelchair user, were run over on a pedestrian crossing in the Costa del Sol town

Two elderly people have reportedly been seriously injured after being run over by a car in Fuengirola. The couple are in hospital but their precise condition is unknown.

The incident happened at 4.45pm on 1 February at a pedestrian crossing on Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo avenue.

According to witnesses who called the emergency services, the woman was pushing the man in a wheelchair when they were hit by car driven by a private hire (VTC) driver.

An investigation into the accident is now underway. Police have established the driver’s identity and performed drugs and alcohol tests.

Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo avenue is a two-lane road in Fuengirola. According to residents, it is an accident hotspot.