Costa del Sol beauty salon owner arrested for performing cosmetic treatments without qualifications

National Police officers have arrested the owner of a beauty salon in Fuengirola on suspicion that she was providing aesthetic treatments without qualifications. The woman reportedly applied injections, among other services, without having the necessary qualifications, which led to some of her customers suffering side effects.

Victims said that they had experienced "temporary disfigurement" after the treatments. Some of them reported droopy eyelids or completely closed eyes.

The investigation was prompted by a tip-off from local health services who had carried out an inspection of the premises after learning that the beauty salon was carrying out aesthetic practices using injections by unqualified personnel.

During the first phase of the investigation, the police located several people who had suffered side effects as a result of the cosmetic procedures in that salon. The victims had not lodged a complaint, but gave their statements when asked by the police.

Once the investigators confirmed that the owner did not have the qualifications for these treatments nor the necessary training, they proceeded to arrest her for professional misconduct and practicing an unlicensed activity.