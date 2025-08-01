Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Costa del Sol beauty salon owner arrested for performing cosmetic treatments without qualifications

The woman has been detained on suspicion of practicing an unlicensed professional activity after some clients complained they had experienced "side effects" and "temporary disfigurement" after visiting the business

SUR

Fuengirola

Friday, 1 August 2025, 13:28

National Police officers have arrested the owner of a beauty salon in Fuengirola on suspicion that she was providing aesthetic treatments without qualifications. The woman reportedly applied injections, among other services, without having the necessary qualifications, which led to some of her customers suffering side effects.

Victims said that they had experienced "temporary disfigurement" after the treatments. Some of them reported droopy eyelids or completely closed eyes.

The investigation was prompted by a tip-off from local health services who had carried out an inspection of the premises after learning that the beauty salon was carrying out aesthetic practices using injections by unqualified personnel.

During the first phase of the investigation, the police located several people who had suffered side effects as a result of the cosmetic procedures in that salon. The victims had not lodged a complaint, but gave their statements when asked by the police.

Once the investigators confirmed that the owner did not have the qualifications for these treatments nor the necessary training, they proceeded to arrest her for professional misconduct and practicing an unlicensed activity.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents of eastern Costa del Sol town face hike in water bills
  2. 2 What is the 10/20 rule that can save a child from drowning this summer?
  3. 3 My Little World of Travelling: a guide to the most authentic side of Malaga
  4. 4 Malaga village in mourning following death of much-loved town hall cleaning service employee
  5. 5 Music goes to the movies on the eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol town issues building licence for major new housing development
  7. 7 Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity
  8. 8 Fuengirola launches kayaking trip that will offer new experiences to young people
  9. 9 Torremolinos takes plunge and undertakes maintenance work on municipal swimming pools
  10. 10 Mijas organises free cultural concert in bid to help those who need it most

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol beauty salon owner arrested for performing cosmetic treatments without qualifications

Costa del Sol beauty salon owner arrested for performing cosmetic treatments without qualifications