Driver more than double the alcohol limit crashes van into containers in Mijas Several local residents prevented the driver, who is being investigated for an offence against road safety, from leaving the area after the incident

Irene Quirante

A driver who blew two times over the legal limit smashed his van into refuse containers in Mijas and then tried to flee the area.

The motorist was driving down Calle Suecia in Las Lagunas on Sunday 18 June at about 11pm when he ploughed into the containers and then, according to witnesses, tried to leave the area.

But neighbours who had witnessed the incident prevented the suspect from leaving and called the authorities. Officers arrived and breathalysed the driver, who blew more than twice over the legal limit, registering an alcohol reading of 0.5 milligrammes of alcohol per litre of air exhaled.

The driver had lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the containers, damaging them, according to what witnesses told the 112-Andalucía operators.

The Guardia Civil traffic patrols and Mijas Local Police were also alerted as witnesses reported that a woman could have been injured in the incident. However no one required hospital attention, according to sources.

Police established that there was only one person in the vehicle and that the person under investigation showed clear signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was taken to the police station after returning a positive result for alcohol. A second test confirmed that the driver was more than double the legal alcohol limit.