Crime

Domestic worker arrested for theft of 16,000 euros from house in Mijas where she was employed

The stolen money included takings from the family's hospitality business, kept in a safe at their home

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 14:53

The Guardia Civil have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing 16,000 euros in cash from a home in Mijas where she did domestic housework.

An Operation Empleada investigation was initiated after the property owners reported the theft of 16,000 euros in cash that were kept in a safe. The money included proceeds from their hospitality business activity.

Following the investigation, the police found that the money had allegedly been stolen by the domestic worker, who had taken advantage of her job to gradually take various amounts of money.

Subsequently, a search was carried out at the suspect's home in Fuengirola, where the police recovered 6,200 euros and 500 US dollars in cash.

The woman was arrested for a continuous offence of theft. Officers discovered there were two active warrants for her arrest for other offences. She was placed at the disposal of the courts who ordered her immediate imprisonment, without bail.

