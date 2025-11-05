Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Participants doing the warm-up exercises before the walk. SUR
Community spirit

More than 200 people turn out for diabetes awareness walk on Costa del Sol

Organised by La Cala de Mijas Lions, the event began with warm-up exercises before supporters wearing the association’s distinctive blue T-shirts followed a route along the promenade

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 14:15

More than 200 people turned out for the La Cala de Mijas Lions diabetic support group’s 7th annual walkathon event on Sunday 2 November. The initiative is part of the group’s activities organised to mark World Diabetes Awareness Day (14 November). The walk began in Plaza Torreón, La Cala de Mijas, with a warm-up exercise, after which, supporters wearing the association’s distinctive blue T-shirts followed a route along the promenade.

After the walk, participants enjoyed a market featuring a variety of stalls offering arts, crafts, handmade goods and local products, and an afternoon of entertainment, including performances by local bagpiper Leslie Thomson.

Founder of the support group Anne Bowles said the event proved to be “a wonderful success, drawing an enthusiastic crowd and generating a warm sense of community spirit”.

“We will shortly announce the funds raised at the diabetic awareness events we are holding throughout the month,” she added.

