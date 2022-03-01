Delayed remodelling of Fuengirola's Pasaje La Estrella comes to an end The remodelling of the street included the renovation of all underground infrastructures, the resurfacing of the road and the installation of a new pavement to facilitate pedestrian access

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the long-overdue comprehensive remodelling of the Pasaje La Estrella in Carvajal has finally been completed.

The works, which began last November and cost 248,465.01 euros, are part of the council’s seven-million-euro initiative that began in 2020 to improve numerous streets and squares in the Carvajal and Torreblanca districts.

The remodelling of the street, which overran its scheduled execution period by almost two months, included the renovation of all underground infrastructures, the resurfacing of the road and the installation of a new pavement to facilitate pedestrian access.

The project will also include the installation of new LED street lighting with a remote management system, which has been delayed, according to the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, “as a result of the supply problem which is happening internationally”.

"We have improved the accessibility of this road considerably and given it a modern image in accordance to the New Fuengirola. We continue working to improve each of the areas of the town, while at the same time, offering a higher quality of life to our residents,” Mula said.