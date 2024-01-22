Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall reveals the plans for the new day centre. SUR
Fuengirola unveils plans for new day centre for senior citizens
Planning

The Costa del Sol town is the Andalusian municipality with the highest life expectancy and "aims to always offer the best services and activities to promote their well-being,” said a local councillor

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Monday, 22 January 2024, 10:34

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it intends to open a new senior citizen day centre in one of the unused municipal premises on the ground floor of the Elola complex, located next to the municipal offices in the El Boquetillo district.

The department of urban planning has recently applied for permission to adapt the facility in order to provide the new service, the start-up of which will be subsidised by the regional government.

“This is a commitment that we have been working on with the Junta de Andalucía since the last mandate. We are the Andalusian municipality with the highest life expectancy, and we are tremendously sensitive about the care of our elderly, to whom we have always offered the best services and activities to promote their well-being,” councillor Cristina Bornao said.

Bornao explained that the council has “already prepared a basic project”, which foresees the use of just over 550 square-metres of the premises to offer the facility to around 40 senior citizens. The plans for the new centre include a dining room and occupational therapy area, along with a kitchen and storage room, and toilets.

