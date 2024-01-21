Three Costa del Sol towns top the table for longest life expectancy in whole of Andalucía

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Sunday, 21 January 2024, 08:41 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola, on Spain's Costa del Sol, is the municipality with the longest life expectancy in the whole of the Andalucía region, according to Spain's INE national statistics institute (INE). The data show that the town’s residents have an average life expectancy of 82.94 years. And it so happens that its neighbouring towns, Mijas and Benalmádena, come second and third in the region for longevity; Mijas has a life expectancy of 82.90 years just ahead of Benalmádena’s 82.83 years.

"This news confirms that Fuengirola is a town with high levels of well-being and quality of life. The place desired by all to establish their life project," the town’s councillor for Social Welfare, Cristina Bornao, said on Wednesday.

Bornao believes that behind these figures are "the services and activities provided by the town hall, dedicated to all age groups, coupled with the extraordinary range of leisure, culture and events generated by the private sector, and that attract more and more people to reside in the town". The town’s population has risen from just over 71,000 people living in Fuengirola in 2009, to more than 85,000 last year.

"It is undoubtedly the best town to live in and make our dreams come true," Bornao said. A recent study by the Spanish Network for Sustainable Development ranked the municipality as one of the best in Spain in terms of health and wellbeing.