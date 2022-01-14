Cultural initiatives offer essential support to Mijas municipal food bank More than 900 kilos of non-perishable food were donated by people registering for a series of free courses and workshops in film, ceramics, photography and dance in Mijas last year

Mijas town hall has announced that a cycle of courses and workshops launched by the Department of Culture during 2021 have raised more than 900 kilos of non-perishable food for the municipal food bank.

Throughout 2021, more than 20 courses and workshops in film, ceramics, photography and dance, among other things, were attended by 300 people. The courses were free, but the town hall asked those registering to make a donation of three kilos of dried food produce to help the homeless and families in danger of social exclusion in the Mijas area.

“We invited those who registered to donate products to the municipal food bank in Mijas. Thanks to this, we have promoted in our municipality not only culture, but also solidarity to help those who need it most,” said councillor for Culture Verónica Ensberg.

The councillor claimed that the town hall would continue supporting the food bank with similar cultural initiatives throughout 2022.

The food bank, which was catering for around 1,300 families a month during the height of the pandemic, is run by the Mijas branch of the Red Cross. The charity is currently appealing for volunteers to help with the daily running of the facility.