AI course makes the ‘difference between simply competing or truly standing out’

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 11:00

Mijas town hall and the Malaga provincial council (Diputación de Málaga) have joined forces to reinforce their commitment to innovative tourism with the launch of an artificial intelligence course focused on the tourism sector.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez explained that the course is aimed at professionals in the industry, while also highlighting the strategic importance of this initiative.

“The real qualitative leap for a destination begins with the knowledge of those who drive it forward. It’s not enough to offer sun and beach; today, it’s essential to innovate, analyse, personalise and anticipate. That’s why we wanted to bring this cutting-edge training to Mijas,” he said.

The course demonstrated how to apply artificial intelligence in content creation, customer service, data analysis and the management of internal processes. This knowledge, according to Jerez, “can make the difference between simply competing or truly standing out”.

The council expressed particular gratitude for the support of the diputación, which enabled the course through its support programme for innovation in the tourism sector.

“Artificial intelligence is not a threat, but an opportunity to enhance the visitor experience, optimise processes and open up new avenues of growth for the sector,” the councillor said, adding that this “is not a one-off initiative”.

“We are developing new training courses focused on the major challenges facing the sector: sustainability, digitalisation, experiential marketing… In Mijas, we want to be leaders, and that starts with training and supporting our professionals,” concluded Jerez.