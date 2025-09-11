Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Couple arrested for attempted squatting after being caught breaking into a property in Mijas

The homeowner caught the pair in the act while they were smashing the lock on the door of his house and attempting to occupy it

Thursday, 11 September 2025, 16:39

A man and a woman have been arrested by the Local Police in Las Lagunas in Mijas after breaking into a house and attempting to occupy it. According to the police, the events unfolded on 1 September when they received an emergency call informing them that two individuals were trying to enter a house in Camino de Santiago.

When the officers arrived and spoke with the owner, he stated that he caught a man and a woman breaking the lock on his door and entering his home, but that they quickly left the premises upon noticing his presence.

After a search of the area, the couple was intercepted in neighbouring streets by the officers, whose identity was confirmed by the owner of the house. The man and woman were detained as suspected perpetrators of the offences of burglary and illegal occupation of a property. They were handed over to the Civil Guard to continue with the legal proceedings, while the owner told the officers that he intended to file a formal complaint about what had happened.

