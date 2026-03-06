Costa Women celebrate 13th 'Make it Happen' conference

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 6 March 2026, 17:49 Share

Around 120 women joined Costa Women founder Ali Meehan for the annual 'Make It Happen By Being You' conference at CIOMijas on the Costa del Sol on Friday 6 March.

The conference, which was celebrating its 13th anniversary, is always timed to coincide with International Women's Day on 8 March and brings together women in business from a wide range of nationalities based in or with connections to the south of Spain.

After a welcome speech by the mayor of Mijas, Ana Carmen Mata, Meehan gave a few words before handing over to compère for the day, Georgina Shaw.

Participants listened to motivational talks by women with experience in different areas including publishing, marketing, coaching, podcasting and women's health.

Speakers included Sandra Laurie, who shared her experience of starting a podcast and provided some valuable insights for others thinking of doing likewise.

Publisher and founder of the Idea to Author Club, Sarah Houldcroft spoke about about the importance of storytelling and peppered her talk with some entertaining anecdotes.

Speaking to SUR in English during the networking lunch, Meehan said, "It's wonderful to see so many different nationalities and seeing new connections being made. It's nice to be able to connect people." Asked about she felt about this being the 13th Costa Women conference, the Costa Women founder said, "I am very proud and honoured to be able to host it again."

Costa Women founder Ali Meehan with participants holding up their copies of SUR in English, mayor of Mijas Ana Carmen Mata; Dawn Richardson and Camilla Liljeblad during a networking session J. Rhodes

Dawn Richardson is from the US and has lived in Spain for just six months. She said that she was finding the conference "quite interesting, especially the podcasting talk". Dawn went on to say that she has been an entrepreneur all her life and is looking to find her "way" to work now that she is settled here.

Camilla Liljeblad explained that she lives in Sweden but is "hoping to move here" as her son lives here with his family. She said she was "enjoying the energy and networking" as well as getting to "meet new people".

Lara Maloney a business development consultant who has lived in the Axarquía area of Malaga province for two and a half years, said she was having "a wonderful day connecting with other women". She added that it is "inspiring to be surrounded by people who want to learn and want to focus on improving their businesses".

Created in 2010, Costa Women is a free community for women living, or moving to Spain and members represent over 100 different nationalities who are all connected to south of Spain and in particular the Costa del Sol.