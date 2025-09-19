Costa del Soul Speakers association hosts bilingual open house
The official Toastmasters International club organised the event, which aimed to showcase the benefits of public speaking and leadership development, in collaboration with the Mijas foreigners’ department
Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:25
The Costa del Soul Speakers association hosted a bilingual open house session on Tuesday (16 September) in the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas. The event, which was held in collaboration with the Mijas foreigners’ department, was attended by councillors Juan Carlos Maldonado and Mario Bravo.
The association, an official Toastmasters International club based in Mijas, organised the event, which was open to the public and which aimed to showcase the benefits of public speaking and leadership development.
The evening was presented by club members Joan P. Olsen and Soledad Riveros. In addition to two prepared speeches, the audience enjoyed a round of impromptu speaking, orchestrated by club president Claudia Villarreal. Participants also benefited from constructive feedback provided by members fulfilling key meeting roles, including timekeeping, grammar, filler word tracking, body language observation and overall evaluation.
Attendees had the opportunity to participate in interactive activities and discover how the Toastmasters method helps improve public speaking, confidence and leadership through hands-on practice.
Beyond practicing public speaking, the event highlighted one of the core values of Toastmasters: the joy of learning and growing together in a supportive environment.
